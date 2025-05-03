2025 LG Polls: Five more candidates arrested for violating election laws

Five additional candidates contesting the local government elections have been arrested in connection with various complaints, including violations of election laws, reported between 6:00 a.m. yesterday (May 2) and 6:00 a.m. today (May 3).

According to Police, a total of eight criminal complaints and 27 complaints regarding breaches of election laws were received from across the island during the past 24 hours.

As a result, five candidates and 22 political party supporters have been taken into custody.

With these arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the local government elections has risen to 233, which includes 43 candidates, Police said.

Furthermore, Police confirmed that the cumulative number of complaints received related to the elections has increased to 524.