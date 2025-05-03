Notice on closure of vehicle revenue license counters in Western Province

The Department of Government Information has announced that all counters responsible for issuing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province will remain closed on May 5 and 6, 2025, in view of the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for May 6, 2025.

This temporary closure is due to the deployment of relevant officers for election duties, according to the official statement.

For vehicle owners whose deadline to obtain a vehicle revenue license without incurring a fine falls on May 5 or 6, an opportunity will be provided on the first day of resumption of licensing duties after the Local Government Elections.

They will be able to obtain the vehicle revenue license without a fine, upon payment of the applicable license fee, the statement added.