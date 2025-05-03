Dan Priyasads murder: More details revealed on arrested shooter

Dan Priyasads murder: More details revealed on arrested shooter

May 3, 2025   02:04 pm

The suspect believed to be the gunman involved in the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad was arrested in the Cinnamon Gardens area of Colombo last afternoon (02) by officers from the Western Province South Crimes Division.

According to police, the suspect is also implicated in the murder of Dan Priyasad’s brother.

Dan Priyasad, the convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and a well-known political activist, was shot on the night of April 22 at the Laksanda Sevana Housing Complex in Wellampitiya.

Following this incident, key suspects in the murder of Priyasad’s brother— a father-son duo identified as Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana— had reportedly fled their residences. 

In response, the Western Province South Crime Division launched a comprehensive investigation, which led to the arrest of a suspect two days later.

During the interrogation of the arrested individual, identified as Dulan, it was revealed that the murder had been orchestrated under the direction of the notorious organized criminal figure and large-scale drug trafficker known as ‘Kanjipani Imran.’

It was further disclosed that the father-son duo was involved in the execution of the crime. 

Based on intelligence received indicating the father’s presence in the Cinnamon Gardens area, police officers had proceeded to arrest him yesterday.

The arrested individual, 52-year-old Bandula Piyal, is a resident of the Weboda North area.

Further investigations are ongoing under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province South Division, Gayanga Marapana.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe student's death (English)

Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe student's death (English)

LG Polls: Elections Chief details vote counting process and what time first results are expected

LG Polls: Elections Chief details vote counting process and what time first results are expected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)