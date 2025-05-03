The suspect believed to be the gunman involved in the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad was arrested in the Cinnamon Gardens area of Colombo last afternoon (02) by officers from the Western Province South Crimes Division.

According to police, the suspect is also implicated in the murder of Dan Priyasad’s brother.

Dan Priyasad, the convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and a well-known political activist, was shot on the night of April 22 at the Laksanda Sevana Housing Complex in Wellampitiya.

Following this incident, key suspects in the murder of Priyasad’s brother— a father-son duo identified as Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana— had reportedly fled their residences.

In response, the Western Province South Crime Division launched a comprehensive investigation, which led to the arrest of a suspect two days later.

During the interrogation of the arrested individual, identified as Dulan, it was revealed that the murder had been orchestrated under the direction of the notorious organized criminal figure and large-scale drug trafficker known as ‘Kanjipani Imran.’

It was further disclosed that the father-son duo was involved in the execution of the crime.

Based on intelligence received indicating the father’s presence in the Cinnamon Gardens area, police officers had proceeded to arrest him yesterday.

The arrested individual, 52-year-old Bandula Piyal, is a resident of the Weboda North area.

Further investigations are ongoing under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province South Division, Gayanga Marapana.