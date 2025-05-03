Court allows 48-hour detention of gunman in Dan Priyasad murder

May 3, 2025   02:28 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today granted permission for the police to detain and interrogate the suspected shooter arrested in connection with the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad.

The suspect was apprehended by the Western Province South Crime Division yesterday and was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali on Saturday (3).

During the court proceedings, the police submitted a progress report on the ongoing investigation, along with a detailed report outlining the suspect’s alleged involvement in the crime. 

Based on this, the police sought the court’s approval to detain and question the suspect for a period of 48 hours.

Accordingly, after reviewing the submissions, the court granted approval for the request and directed the police to submit a further progress report on the investigation in due course.

