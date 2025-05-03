Flight searched at BIA following alert over terror suspects
File Photo.

Flight searched at BIA following alert over terror suspects

May 3, 2025   04:17 pm

A special search operation was conducted at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (3) following intelligence information received from India regarding the possible arrival of six suspects, allegedly linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

According to police, the information had alleged that the suspects may have arrived in Sri Lanka onboard a flight from Chennai (UL 122) which landed at BIA at around 11.59 a.m. on Saturday. 

The intelligence information prompting the search operation was provided by Indian authorities, Police said.

The search operation was jointly carried out by the Sri Lanka Police, the Sri Lanka Air Force, and airport security personnel.

However, airport authorities said that the aircraft was thoroughly searched and that there are no reports of any suspicious persons arriving in the country on the flight in question.

