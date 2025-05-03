SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on flight subjected to security search

SriLankan Airlines says that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, which arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs today (3 May), was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival.

“This was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board,” the national carrier said, issuing a statement.

The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations. However, as a result of the mandatory security procedure, the next scheduled service, Flight UL 308 to Singapore, has been delayed, the airline said.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority, and we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained,” the statement said.