President Dissanayake leaves for state visit to Vietnam

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left the country for an official three-day state visit to Vietnam, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

At the invitation of the President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is undertaking a state visit to Vietnam from May 4 to 6.

This visit marks the celebration of 55 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam and is expected to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will hold official discussions with the President and Prime Minister of Vietnam. He is also scheduled to meet with senior dignitaries, including the General Secretary of the Communist Party.

President Dissanayake will also participate as the chief guest at the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, scheduled to commence on May 6 in Ho Chi Minh City, where he will deliver the keynote address.

Several Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements are expected to be signed during the visit and discussions will be held with the Vietnamese business community to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with a delegation of senior government officials, are accompanying President Dissanayake on this official visit.