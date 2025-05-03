92 ex-LG members obtained over Rs. 620 mln as compensation for torched homes

92 ex-LG members obtained over Rs. 620 mln as compensation for torched homes

May 3, 2025   06:27 pm

A total of 92 former local government representatives, including Pradeshiya Sabha and Municipal Council members, have obtained over Rs. 620 million as compensation for their residences destroyed during the ‘Aragalaya’ period, claims Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

He revealed this while addressing a public meeting held in Horana on Saturday (3).

The residences of a number of politicians, including local councillors, provincial councillors, parliamentarians and ministers –a majority of them from the then ruling party the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), had been set ablaze during the ‘Aragalaya’ period in 2022.    

The list of MPs who received compensation for property damage caused to their houses due to arson on May 9, 2022 during the ‘Aragalaya’ was presented to Parliament by the Chief Government Whip, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, on February 06.

According to that report, Rs 1.22 billion had been provided as compensation to 43 former MPs and ministers.
 

