Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 3, 2025   08:18 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in for Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts today (03), the Department of Meteorology warns. 

Meanwhile, there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department also urged the public to seek shelter—preferably indoors—and to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Additionally, the public is advised not to use wired telephones or electrical appliances connected to the mains during thunderstorms.

