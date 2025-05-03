Employees of banks & other financial institutions must be granted leave to vote  EC

May 3, 2025   09:05 pm

The Election Commission says that all employees who are employed in public and private sectors, including state and private banks and other financial institutions, must be granted leave to cast their vote without loss of leave or pay at the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, said in a statement today (03).

Issuing a statement today, the Election Commission added that the provisions under Section 84A of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Cap 262) elucidate the employers’ responsibility in granting leave for their employees to cast vote, and this applies to the Local Authorities Election scheduled for May 06 as well.

Furthermore, the statement noted that although this has been notified to all employers, yet the Election Commission has received complaints that this provision has not been adhered to by some banks and financial institutions.

It is therefore informed that the heads of all state sector and private sector banks and financial institutions should grant leave appropriately to the employees of respective institutions to go to the polling stations assigned to them and cast vote, it added.

