The investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On April 29, a complaint was lodged with the Samanala Wewa Police Station by a student of Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that Dilshan had committed suicide by hanging himself due to ragging.

Following the complaint, the Samanala Wewa Police have obtained statements yesterday (May 2) from 20 university students who had also allegedly been subjected to ragging.

According to the directions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) today (May 3), the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation, Sri Lanka Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another investigation concerning the death of a youth in police custody, following his arrest by Kosgoda Police, has also been handed over to the CID.

On May 1, a 28-year-old resident of Kosgoda was arrested by the Kosgoda Police for possession of 6 grams and 210 milligrams of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine). However, he had died following hospitalization while in police custody yesterday.