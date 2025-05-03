CID takes over probes into Sgamuwa Uni ragging incident, Kosgoda Police custodial death

CID takes over probes into Sgamuwa Uni ragging incident, Kosgoda Police custodial death

May 3, 2025   10:29 pm

The investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On April 29, a complaint was lodged with the Samanala Wewa Police Station by a student of Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that Dilshan had committed suicide by hanging himself due to ragging.

Following the complaint, the Samanala Wewa Police have obtained statements yesterday (May 2) from 20 university students who had also allegedly been subjected to ragging.

According to the directions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) today (May 3), the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation, Sri Lanka Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another investigation concerning the death of a youth in police custody, following his arrest by Kosgoda Police, has also been handed over to the CID.

On May 1, a 28-year-old resident of Kosgoda was arrested by the Kosgoda Police for possession of 6 grams and 210 milligrams of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine). However, he had died following hospitalization while in police custody yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)