One dead, another critical in Meetiyagoda shooting

One person is dead while another is in critical condition following a shooting incident in Meetiyagoda, a short while ago.

Police said the shooting had taken place inside a restaurant located at Thambahitiya in Meetiyagoda.

The two assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another. The wounded person has been admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.

Meetiyagoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.