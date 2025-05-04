One dead, another critical in Meetiyagoda shooting

May 3, 2025   11:51 pm

One person is dead while another is in critical condition following a shooting incident in Meetiyagoda, a short while ago.

Police said the shooting had taken place inside a restaurant located at Thambahitiya in Meetiyagoda.

The two assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another. The wounded person has been admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.  

Meetiyagoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

