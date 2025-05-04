No unresolved issues should be passed to the next govt.  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that those who benefited from irregular and unregulated systems are currently opposing the reform efforts of the government and that the government possesses a coherent and methodical strategy aimed at addressing the public’s concerns through sustainable and permanent solutions, rather than offering temporary responses.

The Prime Minister made these remarks yesterday (03 May), while addressing a public gathering held in the municipalities of Kaduwela and Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“You are well aware of the state the country was in when we assumed office. It is not only the political culture that necessitated change, but a similar transformation was also required within the public sector. That transformation is currently underway.

In addressing issues such as flooding, our response has been limited to relief services. However, we must move beyond that and implement systems to minimize and manage such disasters. This same pattern where temporary solutions were implemented without proper mechanisms can be seen across all sectors. Similarly, the public service has become accustomed to this ineffective approach.

When systemic reforms are introduced in a culture that is accustomed to disorder, those who previously benefited from the irregularities perceive these changes as a threat to their interests and therefore resist. These groups are attempting to obstruct the process of transformation.

Nevertheless, the country cannot progress under the prevailing methods. It was precisely due to such flawed systems that our economy collapsed. Now, with a methodical and structured approach, the government is steadily restoring economic stability. These systems are being developed to equip the nation to face ongoing and future economic challenges.

Decisions taken by the U.S. President Donald Trump has had significant global ramifications, impacting both Europe and Asia. The long-standing belief that certain countries will always dominate the global economy is being challenged. Amidst this shift, new economic opportunities are arising, and Asia is poised to take a leading role in the global economic order. Sri Lanka must therefore determine where it stands within this evolving context. To do so, we must manage our international relations prudently and establish transparent governance systems. Our objective is to achieve long-term stability through these means.

We have not yet been able to fill teacher vacancies, which has led to a crisis. The lack of planning and reactive decision-making have severely affected the education sector. This is indicative of the wider trend across national issues offering surface-level solutions while failing to resolve the underlying causes. It is imperative that this government works in such a way that no unresolved issues are passed on to the next administration.

The grade five Scholarship examination has become a matter of concern. The issue does not lie in the awarding of scholarships, but in the necessity for students to transfer to schools with better facilities in order to access them. To rectify this, the disparities among schools must be addressed. The government has already commenced work in this regard through a planned and coordinated approach.

We continue to identify the problems faced by citizens and develop both short-term and long-term solutions accordingly. Step by step, we are moving forward in rebuilding international confidence, attracting investment, and laying a strong foundation for the country’s future.

The implementation of the law by the police was previously hindered by prevailing political culture. These institutional issues are now being rectified.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya underscored that the establishment of a constructive political culture is essential for the development of the country and that public support is vital in advancing the government’s national development agenda.