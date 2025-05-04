President of Sri Lanka begins state visit to Vietnam

President of Sri Lanka begins state visit to Vietnam

May 4, 2025   08:11 am

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka arrived in Hanoi on May 4 morning, beginning a state visit to Vietnam and participation in the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations (Vesak 2025) from May 4 to 6 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong.

Officials welcoming the Sri Lankan President and delegation at Noi Bai International Airport included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Perera Wewala Appuhamillage Udam Poshitha.

Establishing diplomatic ties on July 21, 1970, the two countries boast traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Political parties in Sri Lanka attach importance to relations with Vietnam and regards the latter as a model of economic development. Sri Lanka has recognised Vietnam’s full market economy status.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam stated that the trip is the first to Vietnam by a Sri Lankan head of state in 16 years, since 2009. It is also the first visit to the Southeast Asian nation by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka since he took office in September 2024.

From Vietnam’s perspective, the visit reaffirms the respect for Sri Lanka as a traditional friend and important partner in South Asia, Tam explained, stressing as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, this is a good chance for them to reflect on the partnership and establish new directions for the relations in the new situation.

The trip will feature various activities, covering the pillars of politics, economy and culture, with the highlight being high-level talks and meetings as well as the signing of important cooperation documents.

The ambassador expressed her belief that the visit will mark the start of a new phase of bilateral cooperation that is more intensive and extensive, benefiting both countries and contributing to peace, cooperation, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Source: VNA
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)