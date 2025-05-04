Underworld figure Loku Pattie brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus

The main suspect in the killing of ‘Club Wasantha’ in Athurugiriya, notorious underworld criminal figure Sujeewa Ruwankumara De Silva alias ‘Loku Pattie’ has been brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus.

It was reported in August last year that ‘Loku Pattie’, who is implicated in multiple cases, was arrested in Belarus.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken steps to bring him back to Sri Lanka.

He was brought back in a plane belonging to a private airline from Dubai this morning.

‘Loku Pattie’ is the main suspect of the shooting and killing of ‘Club Wasantha’ at a tattoo shop in Athurugiriya on 08 July 2024, and is suspected to have orchestrated and funded the assassination.