Underworld figure Loku Pattie brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus

Underworld figure Loku Pattie brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus

May 4, 2025   08:29 am

The main suspect in the killing of ‘Club Wasantha’ in Athurugiriya, notorious underworld criminal figure Sujeewa Ruwankumara De Silva alias ‘Loku Pattie’ has been brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus.

It was reported in August last year that ‘Loku Pattie’, who is implicated in multiple cases, was arrested in Belarus.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken steps to bring him back to Sri Lanka.

He was brought back in a plane belonging to a private airline from Dubai this morning.

‘Loku Pattie’ is the main suspect of the shooting and killing of ‘Club Wasantha’ at a tattoo shop in Athurugiriya on 08 July 2024, and is suspected to have orchestrated and funded the assassination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)