Asthma on the rise in Sri Lanka, health officials warn

There is currently an increase in asthma cases reported in the country, according to health officials.

Consultant Respiratory Physician Dr. Asha Samaranayake stated that 3,340 out of every 100,000 people worldwide suffer from asthma.

She highlighted that asthma is especially prevalent among young people globally.

Dr. Samaranayake made these remarks during a press conference held to raise awareness for World Asthma Day, which falls on May 6. She further stated that inhaler-based treatment can effectively manage asthma without causing side effects.

Speaking further on the matter, Consultant Respiratory Physician Dr. Samanmalie Dalpathadu noted that although asthma is prevalent in the population, many individuals in the country remain undiagnosed.