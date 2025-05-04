43-year-old arrested with Ice in Aranayake

43-year-old arrested with Ice in Aranayake

May 4, 2025   10:53 am

An individual has been arrested for the possession of 10 grams and 400 milligrams of the narcotic substance known as ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) in Aranayake.

The suspect was apprehended last afternoon (03) based on a tip-off received by the Aranayake Police.

Police suspect that the seized drugs have been smuggled into the country by a major drug trafficker named Dilini, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

The stock of narcotics had been found concealed inside a cupboard at the suspect’s residence.

According to police, the suspect is a 43-year-old married man from Aranayake.

The man in question has a criminal history and has been convicted of multiple offenses, including the theft of more than 40 vehicles, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police further stated that the suspect will be produced before the Mawanella District Magistrate’s Court today (04), and a 48-hour detention order will be sought for further investigations.

