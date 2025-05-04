Tourist arrivals in April top 174,000

A total of 174,608 tourists have arrived in the country in April 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 17.3% in comparison to the numbers arrived in March 2024.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2025 stands at 896,884.

Among source markets, India accounted for the highest share of tourist arrivals in April, contributing 22.2% of the total, with 38,744 visitors.

Furthermore, 17,348 persons from the United Kingdom, 13,525 from Russia, 11,654 Germany and 10,744 individuals from Australia also visited Sri Lanka last month.