2025 LG Polls: 46 candidates, 199 supporters arrested for violating election laws

A total of 46 candidates contesting at the 2025 Local Government (LG) election have been arrested for flouting election laws, Police have announced.

According to an official statement issued by Police, the arrests were made from 3 March to 30 April.

In addition to the candidates, 199 supporters of various political parties have also been taken into custody during the same period.

A total of 25 complaints, including violations of election laws, were reported between 6:00 a.m. yesterday (May 3) and 6:00 a.m. today (May 4).

As a result, three candidates and nine political party supporters have been taken into custody.

With these arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the LG election has risen to 245, Police said.

Furthermore, Police confirmed that the cumulative number of complaints received related to the election has increased to 549.