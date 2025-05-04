Police to detain and question Loku Pattie, if necessary

May 4, 2025   12:51 pm

Steps will be taken to detain and question notorious underworld criminal figure Sujeewa Ruwankumara De Silva alias ‘Loku Pattie’ who was brought back to Sri Lanka from Belarus this morning, if necessary, Police said.

He was brought back in a plane belonging to a private airline from Dubai at around 7:45 a.m. today.

Commenting on the ongoing investigations related to Sujeewa Ruwankumara De Silva, Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga said based on the investigations into ‘Loku Pattie’, they have confirmed that he was involved in the recent murder of Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha’ in Athurugiriya, as well as several prior murders, possession of drugs, and possession of firearms, among other crimes.

SSP Buddhika Manatunga noted that ‘Loku Pattie’ is a top-level criminal who has been wanted for many of these offenses.

Accordingly, legal action will be taken against him in the future.

However, all legal action will be carried out in accordance with the laws of the country, SSP Buddhika Manatunga added.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Spokesman also noted that ‘Loku Pattie’ is the 11th wanted criminal brought back to Sri Lanka over the past four months.

He further stated that the process of bringing back criminals who committed crimes in Sri Lanka and fled to foreign countries will continue.

