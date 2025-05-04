Steps taken to bring back 20 wanted criminal residing in Dubai, India, and Canada: Police

May 4, 2025   01:17 pm

Steps have been taken to bringing back several persons who committed crimes in Sri Lanka and fled to foreign countries, Sri Lanka Police have announced.

Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga said preparations are already underway to bring back more than 20 such criminals currently residing in countries like Dubai, India, and Canada.

He made this revelation while addressing the media in Colombo today (04).

