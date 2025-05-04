Water leak on Nine Arch Bridge in Ella?

A water leak has been reported at the Nine Arch Bridge in Ella, also known as the ‘Bridge in the Sky,’ on the Upcountry Main Railway Line.

The leak is said to be visible during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Ella Nine Arch Bridge, built in 1921 between the Ella and Demodara railway stations, is a popular tourist destination for both locals and foreign nationals.

W. M. Sumanasena, who has been serving as a volunteer guard at the bridge, stated that the leak had been noticed recently during heavy rain.

When contacted by Ada Derana for a comment, General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara said that the Department of Railways has not yet received any formal notification about the incident.

However, the department added that steps will be taken to promptly investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

In addition, Jayasundara noted that they would examine nearby construction activities around the bridge and pursue legal action against all persons responsible for unauthorized developments.