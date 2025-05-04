Water leak on Nine Arch Bridge in Ella?

Water leak on Nine Arch Bridge in Ella?

May 4, 2025   02:09 pm

A water leak has been reported at the Nine Arch Bridge in Ella, also known as the ‘Bridge in the Sky,’ on the Upcountry Main Railway Line.

The leak is said to be visible during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Ella Nine Arch Bridge, built in 1921 between the Ella and Demodara railway stations, is a popular tourist destination for both locals and foreign nationals.

W. M. Sumanasena, who has been serving as a volunteer guard at the bridge, stated that the leak had been noticed recently during heavy rain.

When contacted by Ada Derana for a comment, General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara said that the Department of Railways has not yet received any formal notification about the incident.

However, the department added that steps will be taken to promptly investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

In addition, Jayasundara noted that they would examine nearby construction activities around the bridge and pursue legal action against all persons responsible for unauthorized developments.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)