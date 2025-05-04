With President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s departure on a state visit to Vietnam, three Acting Ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries under the President’s purview.

Additionally an Acting Minister has been named to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism due to the departure of Minister Vijitha Herath, the President’s Media Division said.

The Acting Ministers are as follows:

Acting Minister of Defence – Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera

Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development -Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando

Acting Minister of Digital Economy – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism – Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra