Presidents Vietnam Visit: Four Acting Ministers appointed

Presidents Vietnam Visit: Four Acting Ministers appointed

May 4, 2025   02:25 pm

With President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s departure on a state visit to Vietnam, three Acting Ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries under the President’s purview. 

Additionally an Acting Minister has been named to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism due to the departure of Minister Vijitha Herath, the President’s Media Division said.  

The Acting Ministers are as follows:

Acting Minister of Defence – Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera
Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development -Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando
Acting Minister of Digital Economy – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism – Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)