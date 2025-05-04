Advisory issued for severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in several places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts, the Department of Meteorology warns.

Meanwhile, temporary localized strong winds may also occur during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department also urged the public to seek shelter—preferably indoors—and to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Additionally, the public is advised not to use wired telephones or electrical appliances connected to the mains during thunderstorms.