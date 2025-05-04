Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 4, 2025   04:08 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in several places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts, the Department of Meteorology warns.

Meanwhile, temporary localized strong winds may also occur during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department also urged the public to seek shelter—preferably indoors—and to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Additionally, the public is advised not to use wired telephones or electrical appliances connected to the mains during thunderstorms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

Govt must be questioned on whether it followed election mandate, says Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

PM Harini speaks out on tragic death of Sabaragamuwa University student (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.03

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)