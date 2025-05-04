President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who is on a state visit to Vietnam has met the General Secretary of the Communist Party, Tô Lâm in Hanoi today (04).

President Dissanayake is currently engaged in a three-day state visit on an invitation extended by his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong.

During the visit, the President will also participate in the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

The Sri Lanka delegation landed in Vietnam earlier today.

The Sri Lankan President and the delegation were received by Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Perera Wewala Appuhamillage Udam Poshitha at the Noi Bai International Airport.

The three-day visit of the President will feature various activities, covering the pillars of politics, economy and culture, with the highlight being high-level talks and meetings as well as the signing of important cooperation documents.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to meet the President and the Prime Minister of Vietnam during his visit.