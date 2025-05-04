Sri Lanka, Japan holds talks on strengthening defence ties

Sri Lanka and Japan have emphasized the importance of strengthening existing bilateral ties, with special focus on improving defence ties and fostering cooperation between both nations.

A number of areas that are mutually beneficial to Sri Lanka and Japan were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and visiting Japanese Minister of Defence Gen Nakatani in Sri Jayawardanapura, Kotte.

Making an official high-level visit aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations and defence collaborations, the Japanese Minister of Defence Gen Nakatani arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday ( 03).

Accompanied by the Japanese Ambassador Akio Isomata and Vice Minister for International Affairs Kano Koji, the Japanese Defence Minister visited Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry at the Defence Headquarters Complex at Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte this morning (04).

He was accorded a formal guard of honour by Sri Lanka Army at the Ministry of Defence and was received by the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the ensuing discussions, the importance of collaboration in critical areas such as disaster management, prevention of cross-border human trafficking, and combating illegal operations of non-state actors at sea were discussed.

Both nations reiterated their shared vision for a secure and stable Indian Ocean region, promoting peace and prosperity through collaborative efforts, the Defence Ministry added.

The head of the SL delegation, Deputy Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Jayasekara (Retd), expressed gratitude for Japan’s longstanding and continued assistance in disaster risk management, coast guard operations, and training initiatives. He also especially appreciated Japan’s assistance in upgrading maritime surveillance, meteorology sector and coast guard operations of Sri Lanka.

The Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani, expressed his appreciation for Sri Lanka’s long-standing partnership and emphasized their willingness to collaborate in intelligence sharing, specialized training on hazardous and noxious substance cyber security, maritime law and on search and rescue.

The Japanese delegation also included Special Advisor for the Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen. Bansho Koichiro (Retd), Vice Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Matsunaga Koji and several Directors General and embassy officials including the Defence Attache.

Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd), senior Sri Lanka Defence Ministry officials including the Chief of National Intelligence, Commanders of the Armed Forces of Sri Lanka, Director General of the Disaster Management Centre and Sri Lanka Coast Guard, and the Director General, East Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism were also present at the occasion.

Subsequently the Japanese Defence Minister together with the delegation visited the cemetery in Borella and made floral tributes to commemorate Japanese nationals who died in the island during the Second World War.