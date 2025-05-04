Four students arrested over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident

Four third-year students of Sabaragamuwa University have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police said.

The arrests have been made for further investigations into the recent death of a student, allegedly due to a ragging incident.

On April 29, it was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, allegedly distraught over a ragging incident, had taken his own life.

The deceased was a 23-year-old second-year student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University.

On May 1, a complaint was lodged with the Samanala Wewa Police Station by another student of the university, alleging that Dilshan had committed suicide due to ragging.

Following the complaint, on Friday (May 2), the Samanala Wewa Police recorded statements from 20 university students who have also allegedly been subjected to ragging.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving Charith Dilshan was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 3, following the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).