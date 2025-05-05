19-year-old killed in shooting in Mount Lavinia

19-year-old killed in shooting in Mount Lavinia

May 5, 2025   07:44 am

A 19-year-old youth has been killed in a shooting incident on Beach Road, Mount Lavinia this morning (05), police said.

Two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the scene, according to the police.

The person who sustained critical injuries in the shooting incident was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

However, he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The deceased is a 19-year-old resident of Orban Place in Dehiwala.

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

