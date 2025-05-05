2025 LG Polls: Preparation of polling stations begins

The Election Commission says that preparations of the polling stations for the Local Government (LG) Elections will commence this morning (May 5).

This year’s LG Elections is scheduled to begin tomorrow (May 6) at 7.00 a.m., and voting will be held until 4.00 p.m. at 13,759 polling centers across the island.

A total of 17,156,338 voters are eligible to vote in the elections, which will be held for 339 Local Government institutions.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, stated that all arrangements have been made to conduct the election and that government officials assigned to election duties must attend without fail.

Meanwhile, Ratnayake further stated that voters who have not yet received their official polling cards for the 2025 LG Elections will be able to collect them from the relevant post offices today (05) and tomorrow (06).

Police Media Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manathunga, also stated that over 65,000 police officers have been deployed for security during the LG Elections.

Furthermore, the Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchi, stated that nearly 3,000 officers have been deployed to monitor the LG Elections to be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education announced that all schools across the island will remain closed today and tomorrow due to the elections.

The Ministry further stated that schools will reopen on May 7.

In addition, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that all universities across the island will remain closed from today until May 7, specifically for university students.

However, the commission clarified that this leave does not apply to university academic and non-academic staff.

Furthermore, the Department of Government Information announced that all counters responsible for issuing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province will remain closed on May 5 and 6, 2025, due to the deployment of relevant officers for election duties.

For vehicle owners whose license renewal deadline falls on May 5 or 6, the department stated they will be allowed to obtain their vehicle revenue license without a fine on the first working day after the elections, upon payment of the applicable license fee.

Meanwhile, the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) announced that its head office in Narahenpita will be closed on May 5 and 6 in view of the upcoming elections.

This is because the head office, located on Elvitigala Mawatha, Colombo 05, is scheduled to be used as a polling center.

Accordingly, the public is advised that the department will be closed for all general services on both May 5 and May 6.