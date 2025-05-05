2025 LG Polls: Eight more candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: Eight more candidates arrested for violating election laws

May 5, 2025   08:28 am

A total of eight candidates have been arrested within the past 24 hours for violating election laws in connection with the 2025 Local Government (LG) election, Police said.

Additionally, five political party supporters were also taken into custody between 6:00 a.m. yesterday (04) and 6:00 a.m. today (05).

Meanwhile, since March 3, the total number of candidates arrested has risen to 54, while 204 supporters have been apprehended during the same period.

Furthermore, 46 vehicles have been seized by police for violating election laws, Police added.

