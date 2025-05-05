Over 1,250 complaints filed with Bribery Commission in first 3 months of 2025

May 5, 2025   08:35 am

More than 1,250 complaints have been filed with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in the first three months of this year.

The Commission stated that it received a total of 1,267 complaints between January 1 and March 31.

During this period, 24 raids were carried out across the island, resulting in the arrest of 20 individuals.

Six of the suspects arrested included a school principal, an officer attached to the Ministry of Labour, a field officer, and an official from the Department of Immigration & Emigration.

Additionally, a Public Health Inspector (PHI), a Development Officer, a Ministry of Justice staff member, an assessor of the Department of Provincial Revenue, and six civilians were also apprehended during the raids.

Accordingly, the CIABOC has filed 21 court cases against 24 individuals during the first quarter of 2025.

