Vietnamese President hosts official welcome for Sri Lankan counterpart in Hanoi

President of Vietnam Luong Cuong chaired a welcome ceremony for his Sri Lankan counterpart Anura Kumara Dissanayake, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi this morning (05).

At the welcome ceremony, the two leaders listened to the national anthems of Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and inspected the guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army. They then introduced members of their respective high-level delegations.

Following the ceremony, the two Presidents led their delegations to hold bilateral talks, reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation in recent years and discussing directions for future collaboration. Both Presidents are also scheduled to witness the signing of cooperation agreements and hold a joint press briefing.

At the invitation of President Cuong, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake landed in Hanoi yesterday (04) to begin his first visit to Vietnam since taking office in November last year. As part of the trip, he will attend the celebration of the United Nations Day of Vesak. The visit is expected to enhance political trust and further promote practical and effective cooperation across various sectors between the two countries.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1970, Vietnam and Sri Lanka have maintained strong and dynamic relations. Sri Lanka has consistently expressed warm sentiments toward Vietnam and regards the country as a model of economic growth and international integration. High-level exchanges, meanwhile, have long played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties.

Sri Lanka has formally recognised Vietnam’s full market economy status, with annual two-way trade reaching approximately 200 million USD, primarily Vietnamese exports. Both sides aim to elevate bilateral trade to 1 billion USD in the coming years.

As Vietnam and Sri Lanka are celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations, both nations are poised to further deepen the ties, leveraging mutual trust and shared development goals.

President Dissanayake’s visit underscores Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to its traditional friendship with Vietnam and reflects the shared resolve to expand collaboration across traditional areas, while opening new avenues in digital transformation, digital economy, energy transition, artificial intelligence, and connectivity, according to a statement by the President’s office.



Source: VNA

-Agencies