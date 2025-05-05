Three arrested over hacking to death of man in Mount Lavinia

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a man who was hacked to death with a sharp weapons in a vacant plot of land along the Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 1, prompting the Western Province South Crime Division to launch a thorough investigation into the crime.

The suspects—aged 31, 32, and 34—are residents of Mount Lavinia. They were apprehended on Sunday (04) near the Makumbura Highway Terminal in Kottawa.

Following information obtained during interrogations, officers recovered two swords and a mobile phone allegedly used to commit the crime.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing further investigations into the incident.