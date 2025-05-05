Three arrested over hacking to death of man in Mount Lavinia

Three arrested over hacking to death of man in Mount Lavinia

May 5, 2025   10:37 am

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a man who was hacked to death with a sharp weapons in a vacant plot of land along the Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 1, prompting the Western Province South Crime Division to launch a thorough investigation into the crime.

The suspects—aged 31, 32, and 34—are residents of Mount Lavinia. They were apprehended on Sunday (04) near the Makumbura Highway Terminal in Kottawa.

Following information obtained during interrogations, officers recovered two swords and a mobile phone allegedly used to commit the crime.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)

LG polls: Silence period commences at midnight, no campaigning allowed till election (English)