CCTV footage emerge of fatal daylight shooting in Mount Lavinia

May 5, 2025   11:31 am

CCTV footage has emerged of the fatal shooting that took place in broad daylight at a busy intersection near the Beach Road on Colombo – Galle road in Mount Lavinia this morning (05), in which a 19-year-old youth was gunned down by two unidentified assailants.
 
The footage shows two individuals on a motorcycle chasing the victim before opening fire repeatedly at close range. The shooting occurred in full public view on the main road.
 
The victim, a resident of Auburn Place in Dehiwala, was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.
 
According to police, the assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack.

 

