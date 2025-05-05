CID complaint filed over defamatory statement against President AKD

CID complaint filed over defamatory statement against President AKD

May 5, 2025   12:24 pm

A complaint has been filed with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against Thusitha Halloluwa, the former Acting Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB) and former Director General of Public Relations to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, regarding an allegedly defamatory and false statement made against President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Acting on the instructions of the President, Attorney-at-Law Akalanka Ukwatta lodged the complaint last night (04), according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

President’s Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma has accompanied Attorney-at-Law Akalanka Ukwatta to the CID, the PMD added.

The complaint calls for an urgent investigation and the initiation of legal action against Thusitha Halloluwa, as well as those responsible for disseminating the statement via social media. 

It is alleged that the false statement made regarding President Anura Kumara Dissanayake could cause serious harm to the reputation and public image of the Head of State.

