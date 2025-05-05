Former Additional Secretary Mahesh Gammanpila granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Mahesh Gammanpila, the former Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, who was previously arrested and remanded in connection with a major corruption investigation.

Gammanpila was taken into custody over allegations of involvement in the importation of a consignment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during the tenure of the previous administration, which reportedly caused a financial loss of USD 6.9 million to the government.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the bail order after carefully considering the facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.