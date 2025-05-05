Court order issued on gold found during humanitarian operation in N&E

Court order issued on gold found during humanitarian operation in N&E

May 5, 2025   01:57 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered that items believed to be gold, found from LTTE camps, illegally operated financial institutions, and other buildings during the humanitarian operation in the North and East, and currently in the custody of the Directorate of Military Intelligence, be sent to the National Gem & Jewellery Authority (NGJA) for an evaluation.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali also called for a report following the evaluation of items. 

These orders were issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering a request made by Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Having reviewed the facts presented by the Deputy Solicitor General, the Magistrate also issued several other orders requested in support of the ongoing investigation.

