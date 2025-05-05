Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident

Four third-year students of Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka, who were arrested over an alleged ragging incident, have been remanded until May 16 by the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (May 04) in connection with ongoing investigations into the recent death of a fellow student, allegedly linked to a ragging incident.

On April 29, it was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, allegedly distraught over a ragging incident, had taken his own life.

The deceased was a 23-year-old second-year student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University.

On May 1, a complaint was lodged with the Samanala Wewa Police Station by another student of the university, alleging that Dilshan had committed suicide due to ragging.

Following the complaint, on Friday (May 2), the Samanala Wewa Police recorded statements from 20 university students who have also allegedly been subjected to ragging.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving Charith Dilshan was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 3, following the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).