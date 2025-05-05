Mahesh Gammanpila remanded again shortly after granted bail

Mahesh Gammanpila remanded again shortly after granted bail

May 5, 2025   03:30 pm

The former Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mahesh Gammanpila, who was granted bail in connection with a major corruption investigation this afternoon (05), has been remanded again over his failure to meet the bail conditions.

Gammanpila was taken into custody over allegations of involvement in the importation of a consignment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during the tenure of the previous administration, which reportedly caused a financial loss of USD 6.9 million to the government.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali granted bail to Gammanpila this afternoon after carefully considering the facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

However, he has been remanded again over failure to complete the bail conditions imposed by the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Labor claim landslide election win (English)