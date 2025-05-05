Mahesh Gammanpila remanded again shortly after granted bail

The former Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mahesh Gammanpila, who was granted bail in connection with a major corruption investigation this afternoon (05), has been remanded again over his failure to meet the bail conditions.

Gammanpila was taken into custody over allegations of involvement in the importation of a consignment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during the tenure of the previous administration, which reportedly caused a financial loss of USD 6.9 million to the government.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali granted bail to Gammanpila this afternoon after carefully considering the facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

However, he has been remanded again over failure to complete the bail conditions imposed by the court, Ada Derana reporter said.