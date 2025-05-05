Like the other ceremonies and traditions that accompany the advent of a new pope, his newly chosen name will be imbued with centuries of Catholic history and dissected for its many layers of meaning.

Changing his name is one of the first actions the new pope takes as head of the Roman Catholic Church and can play a hugely symbolic role in setting the tone for his pontificate.

It is a precedent that was set in the early Middle Ages and, while there is no doctrinal reason for a pope to choose a new name, it has become part of the election process.

So, how did this tradition come about, what are the meanings behind different papal names, what name could the next pope choose and how will it be announced?

Why do popes choose a new name?

St. Peter, the first pope and one of the 12 apostles, was renamed from his birth name of Simon by Jesus, but this was before he became head of the church.

Another 500 years would pass before Pope John II, who was head of the church from 533 to 535, started the papal tradition when he shed the name Mercurius, which he thought was too like the name of the pagan god Mercury.

The next pope to change his name was Peter Canepanova in the 10th century, who became John XIV to avoid being called Peter II (more on that below), said Liam Temple, assistant professor in the history of Catholicism at the Centre for Catholic Studies at Durham University.

After the 10th century, taking a different name became common practice for popes once they had been elected, as popes from countries such as France and Germany adopted more Italian-sounding names to mimic their predecessors.

And that then became the custom, with only a handful of popes keeping their baptismal names since, including Marcellus II and Adrian VI, who both served as head of the church in the 16th century.



What makes a pope choose a specific name?

Each name is steeped in its own history and connotations, linked to the achievements or failings of the previous popes or saints who carried it.

“Linking to the names of previous popes who weathered crises, inspired reform, or were incredibly popular can often, although not always, play a role in the choosing of a name,” Temple told CNN.

For example, Pope Francis chose his papal name to honor St. Francis of Assisi, with his love for peace and nature, as well as his care for the poor and focus on cooperation between different sects of the church. These associations established the priorities for Francis’ papacy.

His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, chose his papal name to show his commitment to peace and reconciliation by honoring St. Benedict and Pope Benedict XV, who was head of the church during World War I, Temple said.

Are any names off-limits?

One name that the new pope definitely won’t adopt is Peter, out of respect for the first pope, St. Peter the Apostle – but also perhaps because of a centuries-old prophecy that Peter II will be the last pope to serve.

There are other names that aren’t necessarily off-limits but are less likely to be chosen because of their associations with the most recent pope who bore them, said Temple.

He identifies the name Urban as an unlikely candidate for the new pope because it would “harken back to Urban VIII, who started the trial of Galileo Galilei, and would not sit well in modern debates about science, faith and religion.”

In a similar vein, the name Pius would evoke memories of Pius XII, whose role during World War II has been increasingly criticized, Temple added.

What could the next pope be called?

If the new pope wishes to continue on a reforming path, Temple said that names like Leo, referencing Leo XIII who was known for his dedication to social justice, fair wages and safe working conditions, or Innocent, referencing Innocent XIII who sought to root out corruption, might be appropriate choices.

A new pope who is elected from the Global South, like Pope Francis, may also choose a name adopted by early non-Italian pontiffs such as Gelasius, Miltiades or Victor, who all hailed from the African continent, Temple added.

Over the centuries, there have been 44 papal names used only once – most recently Pope Francis’ own.

His decision to choose a unique name had “massive historical ramifications,” Temple said, for “it had been around 1,100 years since the last uniquely named pope in the form of Pope Lando, whose pontificate lasted less than a year in the 10th century.”

John is the most popular name, with 21 popes choosing to adopt it – although, somewhat confusingly, the last pope to take that name was John XXIII, after historians accidentally misnumbered the popes after John XIV.

Gregory and Benedict are also popular pontifical names with 16 and 15 uses, respectively, while Innocent and Leo come close behind with 13 uses each. (Benedict X was declared an antipope, and expelled from the papal throne, hence the discrepancy in numbering for subsequent Benedicts.)

How will the new pope’s name be announced?

After white smoke has risen from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St. Peter’s have rung, the newly elected pope’s name will be conveyed to the world in a Latin pronouncement.

The senior cardinal deacon will step onto the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, accompanied by two priests, and will deliver the iconic announcement: “Habemus Papam” (“We have a pope”).

The new pope’s name, as well as his baptismal names, will be translated into Latin in the announcement but his former surname will remain in his native language.

For example, when Pope Francis was elected in 2013, his given names of “Jorge Mario” were delivered as “Giorgio Marium,” but his surname “Bergoglio” remained the same.

His papal name was announced as “Franciscum” and was the last word of the proclamation, as is customary.

