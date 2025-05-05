Another 15 Sri Lankans stranded in Myanmar to be rescued

Steps have been taken to rescue another 15 Sri Lankans who were forcibly employed in cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar, an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

Accordingly, on the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a group is set to depart to the area to rescue the Lankans which is expected to be completed tomorrow.

The International Organization for Migration office in Thailand will facilitate the tickets and local transport for the group, the Ministry official added.

All arrangements have been made through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand in coordination with the Governor of Tak Province and immigration authorities.

In March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with Sri Lanka Embassies in Myanmar and Thailand and with the support of the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand facilitated the rescue of 14 Sri Lankans who had been trafficked and forcibly employed in cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar.