Case against Keheliya and two others postponed until 10 July

The Colombo High Court postponed until 10 July the case filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others.

The case has been filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others for allegedly causing a loss to the government in 2014 by purchasing 600 GI pipes for political purposes, when he was the Minister of Mass Media.

The case is being heard before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratna Marasinghe.

However, the court registrar today announced that the case was postponed due to the judge being on leave.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court decided to postpone the case until 10 July.