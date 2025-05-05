Case against Keheliya and two others postponed until 10 July

Case against Keheliya and two others postponed until 10 July

May 5, 2025   05:43 pm

The Colombo High Court postponed until 10 July the case filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others.

The case has been filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others for allegedly causing a loss to the government in 2014 by purchasing 600 GI pipes for political purposes, when he was the Minister of Mass Media. 

The case is being heard before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratna Marasinghe. 

However, the court registrar today announced that the case was postponed due to the judge being on leave.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court decided to postpone the case until 10 July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

President meets General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

Health officials warn of critical situation due to spread of Dengue and Chikungunya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm