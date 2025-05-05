Sri Lanka, Vietnam sign bilateral agreement and 4 MoUs

Sri Lanka, Vietnam sign bilateral agreement and 4 MoUs

May 5, 2025   06:21 pm

Sri Lanka and Vietnam have signed an agreement and four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and his Sri Lankan counterpart Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on a state visit to Vietnam.

The signing of these MoUs and the agreement took place following the bilateral discussions held between the two Heads of the States in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam today (05), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

