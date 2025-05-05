11 Sabaragamuwa Uni. students suspended over ragging incident

The academic activities of 11 students of Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka have been suspended over the death of a student allegedly due to ragging, the police said.

It was reported that the students include the four third year students arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday (04).

Meanwhile, four more students of the Sabaragamuwa University have surrendered to the Samanalawewa Police and have been handed over to the CID for questioning, Sri Lanka Police added.