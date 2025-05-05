CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has launched the Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 on 05 May 2025 at the Atrium of CBSL, marking a key milestone in its continued efforts to foster a climate-resilient and socially inclusive financial system.

Recognising the growing implications of climate-related risks on price stability and financial system stability, CBSL introduced the first Sustainable Finance Roadmap in 2019, which provided foundational guidance to financial institutions on managing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks while encouraging financing for green and inclusive economic activities.

In light of evolving global developments, increasing access to climate-focused financing, and broader recognition of the social dimension of sustainability, CBSL developed the Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 for the period 2025–2029, with technical and financial support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in partnership with the European Union, under the Accelerating Climate- Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia (EU-ACSIIS) programme.

The Roadmap 2.0 was crafted in close collaboration with key stakeholders, including Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL), the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), the Sri Lanka Banks’ Association (SLBA), The Finance Houses Association of Sri Lanka (FHA), financial institutions and government bodies.

Focusing on Sri Lanka’s financial sector, the Roadmap 2.0 outlines a comprehensive set of prioritised actions for banking, non-banking, capital market, and insurance sectors. These actions are geared toward financing sustainable development, strengthening the management of environmental and social risks, enhancing reporting and disclosures, and improving governance and coordination across institutions.