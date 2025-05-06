Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

May 6, 2025   06:46 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva, North-Central, and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere on the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)