Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva, North-Central, and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere on the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning.