Voting for 2025 Local Govt. Election begins

The 2025 Local Government Elections officially commenced at 7:00 a.m. today (06), marking a significant milestone in the country’s democratic process following a seven-year hiatus.

Elections are being conducted for 339 out of the 341 local government bodies across the island.

Polling will not take place for the Kalmunai Municipal Council due to an ongoing court case, while the elections for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha have already been concluded.

A total of 17,156,338 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 13,759 polling centers established island-wide. The elections are being held under a mixed proportional system, whereby 60% of representatives will be elected through the ward-based system, and 40% through proportional representation.

A record 75,589 candidates, representing 49 recognized political parties and 257 independent groups, are contesting in this year’s elections. Final logistical preparations, including the transportation of ballot boxes to polling centers, were carried out on May 5.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has deployed approximately 3,000 observers throughout the country to monitor the electoral process. According to PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi, the observers are tasked with ensuring that voting is conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

In support of voter participation, the National Election Commission has instructed all public and private sector institutions to grant employees time off to vote. A circular issued by the Commission outlines the leave entitlements based on the distance between the employee’s residence and polling station, ranging from half a day to two full days.

Voters are required to present one of ten accepted forms of identification at the polling station, such as the National Identity Card, valid passport, or a temporary ID issued by the Election Commission. It is emphasized that the absence of an official polling card will not disqualify a voter, provided they produce valid identification.

Each voter will be issued one ballot paper, which will list only the names and symbols of political parties and independent groups. Voters must indicate their choice by marking a single cross (X) in the box next to their preferred party or group. Any additional markings will render the ballot invalid.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that strict action will be taken against individuals who violate election laws during the local government elections.

Meanwhile, a special unit has been established to raise awareness of potential disaster situations and provide relief during the elections, according to Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Director Pradeep Kodippili.

The Election Commission and relevant authorities urge all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right peacefully and responsibly, contributing to the advancement of local governance across Sri Lanka.