Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana special live broadcast of LG election results

Ada Derana’s special election broadcast – ‘Sri Lanka Decides’ – is fully geared to bring viewers the latest updates and results from the 2025 Local Government Elections today (May 6).

The election coverage, which commenced at 8:00 a.m., is being delivered in Sinhala, English, and Tamil to ensure accessibility for all audiences.

Extending beyond television, the Ada Derana media network will continue to deliver election results through FM Derana, our official websites – Ada Derana, Ada Derana Sinhala, and Ada Derana Tamil – as well as via the Ada Derana SMS alert service.

All relevant updates and results will also be shared through our official social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The 2025 Local Government Elections officially commenced at 7:00 a.m. today, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s democratic process following a seven-year hiatus.

Elections are being held for 339 out of the 341 local government bodies across the country.

Polling will not take place for the Kalmunai Municipal Council due to an ongoing court case, while the elections for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha have already been concluded.

A total of 17,156,338 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 13,759 polling centers established across the island. The elections are being conducted under a mixed proportional representation system, in which 60% of representatives will be elected through the ward-based system and 40% through proportional representation.

A record 75,589 candidates, representing 49 recognized political parties and 257 independent groups, are contesting in this year’s election. Final logistical preparations, including the transportation of ballot boxes to polling centers, were completed on May 5.

Watch the live broadcast above and stay tuned for the results of the 2025 Local Government Elections as they are released.