Voters without polling cards still eligible to vote  Commission General

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, has confirmed that there is no obstacle for any eligible voter to cast their ballot in today’s 2025 Local Government Elections, even if they have not received their official polling card.

Speaking on TV Derana’s current affairs programme 360° yesterday (May 5), Ratnayake explained that sub-post offices across the country have been opened today to allow individuals to collect their polling cards if they have not yet received them.

“Anyone who has not received their official polling card can visit the relevant sub-post office and obtain it. However, not having this document will not prevent a person from voting,” he emphasized.

He clarified that the polling card is not essential to cast a vote and that the most important requirement is a valid form of identification.

“The identity card is what matters when casting a vote. This can be a National Identity Card (NIC), a valid passport, a foreign driving license, or for pensioners, a Government Pensioner ID,” he said.

He further stated that other accepted forms of identification include:

• Elders’ Identity Card issued by the Department of Social Services

• Clergy Identity Cards issued by the Department for Registration of Persons

• Confirmation documents with photographs issued due to delays in identity card or passport processing

• Temporary identity cards for disabled individuals issued by the Election Commission

• Temporary ID cards for other eligible voters, also issued by election offices

“If a voter possesses any of these accepted documents, they will be allowed to vote at their designated polling station,” the Commissioner General affirmed.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Local Government Elections commenced this morning, with more than 17 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots at 13,759 polling centers across the island.