Voters without polling cards still eligible to vote  Commission General

Voters without polling cards still eligible to vote  Commission General

May 6, 2025   08:41 am

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, has confirmed that there is no obstacle for any eligible voter to cast their ballot in today’s 2025 Local Government Elections, even if they have not received their official polling card.

Speaking on TV Derana’s current affairs programme 360° yesterday (May 5), Ratnayake explained that sub-post offices across the country have been opened today to allow individuals to collect their polling cards if they have not yet received them.

“Anyone who has not received their official polling card can visit the relevant sub-post office and obtain it. However, not having this document will not prevent a person from voting,” he emphasized.

He clarified that the polling card is not essential to cast a vote and that the most important requirement is a valid form of identification.

“The identity card is what matters when casting a vote. This can be a National Identity Card (NIC), a valid passport, a foreign driving license, or for pensioners, a Government Pensioner ID,” he said.

He further stated that other accepted forms of identification include:

• Elders’ Identity Card issued by the Department of Social Services

• Clergy Identity Cards issued by the Department for Registration of Persons

• Confirmation documents with photographs issued due to delays in identity card or passport processing

• Temporary identity cards for disabled individuals issued by the Election Commission

• Temporary ID cards for other eligible voters, also issued by election offices

“If a voter possesses any of these accepted documents, they will be allowed to vote at their designated polling station,” the Commissioner General affirmed.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Local Government Elections commenced this morning, with more than 17 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots at 13,759 polling centers across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

PM Harini: Govt ensured that all citizens are equal before the law (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)

Silence period for Local Government Elections effective since midnight yesterday (English)