Person injured in police shooting at Katunayake

May 6, 2025   10:38 am

A person has reportedly been injured and hospitalised following a shooting carried out by police officers in the 18th Mile Post area in Katunayake.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10:00 a.m. today (06).

Police said that based on information received regarding an individual behaving in a disorderly manner, a team of officers were dispatched to the location and they had tried to apprehend the suspect.

However, he had then attempted to attack one of the police officers with a sharp weapon. 

In an act of self-defence, the police officers had proceeded to shoot the suspect below the knee, according to the Police Spokesman’s Office. 

The injured individual has been admitted to the Wijaya Kumaratunga Memorial Hospital in Seeduwa for further treatment.

Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

